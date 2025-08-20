Ahead of polls, student bodies in Delhi University release ‘report cards’ to woo voters

NEW DELHI: With the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections slated for September, contesting organisations have begun showcasing their performance over the past year.

Both the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which led the students’ union last term, and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) have released detailed “report cards” of their tenure and initiatives.

On Tuesday, ABVP leaders presented their achievements at a press conference at the DUSU office. Highlighting their work, office bearers claimed the union directly resolved 4,248 student grievances, pushed the university to fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP), introduced a centralised hostel allocation system, and resisted fee hikes under the “One Course-One Fee” demand.

They also highlighted initiatives on women’s safety and empowerment, including the 24x7 Vamika helpline, deployment of women PCR vans, and self-defence training under Mission Sahasi. Campaigns such as Ritumati Abhiyan for menstrual health awareness and Shakti Vandan to recognise women leaders were projected as major milestones. ABVP leaders further underlined their opposition to the proposed Rs 1 lakh bond policy and attempts at indirect elections, calling these “decisive steps” in safeguarding student interests.

Meanwhile, NSUI released its report card through posters and infographics on social media, stressing that its priority was “governance, not politics.” The organisation showcased the launch of multiple functional cells — including Legal, Environmental, Sports, Placement, Cultural, Grievance, Business Development, Women Empowerment, and Start-Up Cells — aimed at addressing everyday student concerns.

As the September polls draw near, these report cards are being viewed as early election pitches by the leading organisations to highlight their performance and win over the student electorate.