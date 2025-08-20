App to register public woes gets Delhi cabinet nod

NEW DELHI: Aiming to address citizens’ problems more effectively, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the launch of a single platform – the ‘Delhi Mitra App – Public Grievance Redressal System’ – to manage and resolve all public grievances. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative marks a milestone in promoting transparency, accountability, and time-bound service delivery in governance.

A key feature of the app is its unified approach: complaints related to the Delhi government, Delhi Police, municipal corporations, and other departments will be addressed on one platform. It has been designed to ensure that every grievance is resolved without exception.

Gupta said the digitalisation of grievance redressal will enable monitoring at every stage, with senior officials tracking each case until its resolution. The ‘Delhi Mitra’ system reflects the principles of “minimum government, maximum governance” and good governance, she added.

Citizens will be able to lodge complaints through four simple channels under this single online window: a web portal, a mobile application (available on iOS and Android), WhatsApp, and a call centre. Handwritten complaints will also be digitised and uploaded to the system. These grievances can be submitted to the Chief Minister’s office, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, and departmental offices.

Access will be provided via mobile OTP verification. Comprehensive feedback will be shared for every complaint. If a citizen is dissatisfied with the resolution, negative feedback will automatically escalate the matter to higher authorities. A third opportunity for review will also be available. In addition, citizens will receive SMS alerts at every stage, keeping them updated about the progress of their complaint.

To enhance accountability, all grievance redressal officers will meet citizens in person every Wednesday, between 10 am and 12 noon, without prior appointments.

Emphasising that the initiative is not just an administrative measure but a step towards making citizens’ lives easier, the CM said, “Promoting ‘Ease of Living’ is a firm commitment of my government, and the ‘Delhi Mitra’ app is a significant step in this direction.”