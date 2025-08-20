For Dog’s Sake!

Ria Sinha, social science researcher

Maggie, my Indie, is my daughter. After getting Maggie, I’ve connected with so many people in my neighbourhood and apartment. I often tell parents, please don’t tell your children that dogs are scary. Kids are naturally friendly with dogs. Many children in my locality run up surrounding Maggie that sometimes I even have to remind them that she also needs her own space and time. But overall, Maggie has helped me build so many social connections—I’ve bonded with other pet parents and neighbours in a way that probably wouldn’t have happened otherwise.

A stray might bite because someone has beaten it, or because it’s infected with rabies, or simply because it’s starving. Sometimes during mating season, they can become aggressive. Or maybe she has just given birth and someone tried to harm her pups. I’ve seen people throw hot water, hit, and harass them unnecessarily. These cruelties make dogs fearful and defensive. If we reduce these atrocities, aggression will also reduce. Add to that sterilisation and vaccination—sterilised dogs are calmer, not aggressive during mating season. Vaccination protects them and the community. When dogs are well-fed, secure, and not threatened, they don’t attack anyone. They just coexist happily with the community.