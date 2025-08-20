Hanuman Chalisa recitation call sparks tension at Aligarh varsity

NEW DELHI: Aligarh remained on edge on Tuesday after Hindu organisations announced plans to recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus. The announcement was made by Hindu Raksha Dal’s state convener, Gaurav Sisodia, who was later placed under house arrest in Ghaziabad to prevent him from reaching Aligarh.

According to officials, Sisodia was confined to his residence under strict police watch on Tuesday morning. The Ghaziabad Nagar police also registered a case against him in connection with his announcement. Despite heavy police deployment at multiple locations near Aligarh — including Tappal on the Yamuna Expressway and Gabhana toll on GT Road — Sisodia never arrived, as he was barred from leaving his home.

Hindu Raksha Dal’s national convener Pinky Chaudhary confirmed the development, saying Sisodia was prevented from stepping out and that legal action had been initiated against him.

The situation drew further attention after Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Raunak Khatri was detained by police en route to Aligarh. Khatri, who had set out to support AMU students protesting against a fee hike, was stopped near the Tappal police station area on the Yamuna Expressway and placed under preventive custody.

Speaking to the media before being taken away, Khatri questioned the administration’s action. “I was only going to meet AMU students. I don’t understand why the administration is so afraid of me. Has the court issued any circular that prevents me from meeting students?” he asked.

Meanwhile, a heavy security presence was maintained at sensitive spots around AMU to prevent any confrontation.