Man stabs uncle to death for scolding sister

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his nephew for reprimanding the accused’s sister over some trivial matter in northeast Delhi’s Sunder Nagri, police said.

“The incident took place on Monday. Nand Nagri police station received a PCR call at 7.51 pm about a stabbing in Sunder Nagri. When the police team reached the spot, they found that the victim had already been taken to hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

“Crime and FSL teams inspected the scene and collected evidence. A case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered at Nand Nagri police station and investigation has been initiated,” the officer said. During inquiry, it emerged that the victim had scolded his niece. She informed her brother, who stabbed his uncle. The accused has been arrested and further probe is underway.