NSUI slams ABVP over DUSU office attack, vows to defeat ‘politics of hate’

NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday condemned the vandalism at the office of Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri, blaming the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for what it called “an act of frustration.”

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said the incident exposed ABVP’s “real face.”

“The attack on our president’s office is nothing but a cowardly act. ABVP is known for violence and gundagardi on campus, due to which ordinary students, particularly female students, feel unsafe,” he said.

Choudhary recalled that ABVP had attempted similar intimidation during the last DUSU polls but was defeated. “The students of Delhi University rejected their politics of hate and gave NSUI a historic victory. We are confident they will do so again,” he added.

Highlighting NSUI’s agenda, Choudhary said the organisation was focused on real student concerns such as affordable fees, timely scholarships, social justice and women’s safety. “While ABVP tries to divide and threaten, NSUI stands with every common student. We assure students that once again we will open a ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ in Delhi University. This time too, love will triumph over hate,” he further said.

NSUI leaders reiterated their commitment to protecting DU’s inclusive and democratic spirit and said they would counter “divisive forces” with love, unity and student solidarity.