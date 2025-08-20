Over 2 lakh suspected pollution-linked respiratory patients reported to emergency in 2022-24

NEW DELHI: Over 2 lakh patients with acute respiratory illnesses (ARI) were reported to emergency departments, and more than 30,000 required hospitalisation between 2022 and 2024 at six central hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML, with air pollution suspected as a major cause, revealed data shared by the parliament.

According to the data shared by the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prataprao Jadhav, in the Rajya Sabha, the national capital recorded 68,411 cases of ARI in hospitals’ emergency in 2024. Of them, 10,819 required hospitalisation.

The data also revealed that 69,293 such patients were logged in 2023 and 67,054 in 2022. Meanwhile, hospitalisation remained at 9,727 and 9,828 in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

The information came out during question raised by Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil, where she asked whether the Health Ministry has studied the correlation between rising air pollution and respiratory diseases in urban areas and the rise in OPD and hospital admissions due to asthma, COPD, and lung infections in metro cities from 2022 to 2024.