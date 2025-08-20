Over 50 Delhi schools receive fresh bomb threat emails from 'terrorisers 111' group; demands USD 25K

NEW DELHI: Over 50 schools have received another bomb threat mail in the national capital region in the early hours of Wednesday, police officials have informed.

According to Delhi police, a group identifying itself as 'Terrorisers 111' sent an email to various schools, including DAV public school, Faith academy, doon public school, Sarvodhaya vidyalaya, and others demanding USD 25,000. The same group had allegedly demanded USD 5,000 in cryptocurrency after sending various bomb threats on August 18.

The group sent a bulk email to the principals and administration staff of various schools, claiming that they have "breached their IT systems" and will detonate bombs within 48 hours across school premises.

"We are the Terrorisers 111 group. We have planted explosives inside your building, and others across the city. Devices include high-yield C4 bombs and timed charges placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, designed to cause maximum casualties. We have breached your IT systems, extracted student and staff data, and compromised all security cameras. We are monitoring your actions in real time. Transfer 2000 USD to Ethereum address within 48 hours, or we will detonate the bombs," the email read.

"Evacuate all schools and suspend operations immediately to avoid loss of life. Any attempt to contact authorities will trigger immediate detonation and public release of your sensitive data. Terrorisers 111 Group does not forgive or forget. Payment is your only option to prevent disaster. Act now," the email added.

Earlier, two schools in Malviya Nagar and Prasad Nagar in Karol Bagh received a bomb threat at 7:40 AM, with a fire tender being dispatched in the area.