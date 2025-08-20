Vatsala Agarwal to take charge as new DGHS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has appointed Dr Vatsala Agarwal, as the new Director General of Health Services(DGHS). She is currently working as the director of Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital and holding an additional charge as Medical Superintendent of Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital as well. An official order announcing her appointment as the new DGHS was issued on Monday.

Dr Agarwal, a senior bureaucrat in the city’s health administration, has previously served as director and medical superintendent in several government hospitals. She has also held the additional charge of director of the Delhi State Cancer Institute. Officials said her elevation comes at a time when the post of DGHS has remained unsettled for months.

The top position in the health department fell vacant after Dr Rati Makkar opted for voluntary retirement on August 9. Following her exit, Deputy DGHS Dr Rajesh Kumar was holding an additional charge.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also appointed a new dean at Maulana Azad Medical College. Dr Munisha Agarwal, a professor in the Department of Anaesthesia at the same medical college, will take charge as dean, officials confirmed.