22-year-old man kills parents, brother; police looking for absconding son

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his parents and elder brother in their house in south Delhi’s Maidangarhi area, police said on Wednesday, adding that he has been absconding since the incident.

The accused, identified as Siddharth, is suspected to have some mental health issues and police said they have recovered documents and medicines showing he has been under psychiatric treatment for the past 12 years at multiple mental health institutions.

The deceased were identified as Prem Singh (around 45), his wife Rajani (40) and their elder son Ritik (24), police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said police received a PCR call about the incident around noon. A team from Maidangarhi police station rushed to the spot and, on entering the premises, found Prem and Ritik lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor. Rajani’s body was discovered on the first floor.

“The crime and forensic teams were called in for inspection. The scene was preserved, evidence collected, and photographs of the bodies taken before further medico-legal formalities,” the DCP said.

According to preliminary probe, Siddharth, the couple’s younger son, was missing. Further inquiry revealed that he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and allegedly told someone that he had killed all three of his family members and that he “would not stay here anymore,” police said.

Treatment documents and medications belonging to Siddharth were found at the house. Police claimed the records showed he was undergoing treatment for OCD and “aggressive behaviour”.