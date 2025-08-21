BJP, AAP & Congress condemn attack on CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Leaders from the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress have strongly condemned the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Both AAP and Congress have raised concerns over the city’s growing security issues, particularly regarding the safety of women.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva condemned the assault, suggesting the possibility of a premeditated attack. He pointed to CCTV footage showing the assailant surveilling the chief minister’s official and private residences before the incident.
Sachdeva described the attack as “an act of violence” and emphasised that such incidents would not intimidate the BJP or its leadership. He added, “There is no place for violence in a democracy. Our leaders will continue to intensify their public outreach efforts in the face of such attacks.”
In a sharp critique, Sachdeva also called out AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj for his social media post following the attack. Bhardwaj’s video was deemed inappropriate by the BJP, with Sachdeva alleging that it seemed to offer moral support to the attacker.
He further claimed that past incidents had linked people involved in violent actions to the AAP, raising concerns that the party might be indirectly encouraging such behaviour. In response, AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj condemned the assault, calling it “absolutely reprehensible.” He reiterated that all forms of violence are unacceptable in society, quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings.
“The real question is—who is encouraging and legitimising violence in the country? Which ideologies are supporting such actions?” Bhardwaj questioned. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, also voiced his strong disapproval of the attack.
Through a post on X, he wrote, “The attack on Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is room for disagreements and protests, but violence has no place. I trust that the Delhi Police will take swift action. My thoughts are with the CM. I hope the Chief Minister is completely safe and healthy.”
Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, took to X to express her condemnation. “There is a place for protest and disagreement in a democracy, but violence has no place,” Atishi wrote. “It is hoped that the Delhi Police will take strict action against the assailant and ensure the safety of the Chief Minister.”
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav joined the chorus of voices condemning the incident. Yadav questioned the safety of citizens, particularly women, following the attack.
“If the Chief Minister, while participating in a ‘Jan Sunwai’ program at her official residence, is not safe despite tight security, it highlights the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi,” Yadav said.
He referred to the rising number of crimes against women in the city and stressed the need for immediate attention to this growing issue.
Yadav also criticized the police, citing the attacker’s history of numerous complaints against him. “The blatant attack on CM Rekha Gupta by an individual with multiple police complaints pending against him is a serious security lapse,” Yadav remarked. He added that the incident raised concerns over the overall security situation in the capital, including the rampant drug trade that has been a persistent issue in many areas. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area on Wednesday morning around 8.15 am.
Hours after the incident, the CM said the attack on her was a “cowardly attempt” on her resolve to serve the people of Delhi and asserted that it had not broken her spirit.
Attack on our resolve to serve Delhi: CM
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the attack on her during a “Jan Sunwai” programme was a “cowardly attempt” on her resolve to serve people, and asserted that it has not broken her spirit. In her first reaction after the attack at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, she stressed the Jan Sunwai programme would continue like before. “The attack was not just on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi,” the CM said.