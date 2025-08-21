BJP, AAP & Congress condemn attack on CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Leaders from the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress have strongly condemned the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Both AAP and Congress have raised concerns over the city’s growing security issues, particularly regarding the safety of women.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva condemned the assault, suggesting the possibility of a premeditated attack. He pointed to CCTV footage showing the assailant surveilling the chief minister’s official and private residences before the incident.

Sachdeva described the attack as “an act of violence” and emphasised that such incidents would not intimidate the BJP or its leadership. He added, “There is no place for violence in a democracy. Our leaders will continue to intensify their public outreach efforts in the face of such attacks.”

In a sharp critique, Sachdeva also called out AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj for his social media post following the attack. Bhardwaj’s video was deemed inappropriate by the BJP, with Sachdeva alleging that it seemed to offer moral support to the attacker.

He further claimed that past incidents had linked people involved in violent actions to the AAP, raising concerns that the party might be indirectly encouraging such behaviour. In response, AAP’s Delhi state president Saurabh Bhardwaj condemned the assault, calling it “absolutely reprehensible.” He reiterated that all forms of violence are unacceptable in society, quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings.