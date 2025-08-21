Education minister Ashish Sood acts on waterlogging in city schools

NEW DELHI: Taking cognizance of severe waterlogging in six schools of Nithari and in some schools of Kirari in the city, Education Minister Ashish Sood issued strict directions on Wednesday to the Education Department to coordinate with concerned departments and ensure immediate resolution of waterlogging and related issues.

“Negligence of previous governments has worsened the condition of schools, putting the safety of young children at serious risk,” the minister said. He also instructed immediate arrangements including mosquito-control spraying in school campuses, deployment of additional pumps for drainage, and cleanliness drives.

The minister noted that many schools in Delhi have been facing waterlogging during monsoon for several years. In several cases, the ground level of schools is lower than the surrounding areas, resulting in rainwater quickly flooding campuses. With no permanent drainage system in place, classes are disrupted every year and safety of students and staff is put at risk.

This year, schools in Nithari, Kirari, Molarband, and Madanpur Khadar faced particularly grave situations. Sood highlighted that the condition of six Nithari schools was “extremely dangerous” during the monsoon season.

The Minister further said that according to the Directorate of Education, the problem of waterlogging in Nithari schools has been continuing for the last 10 years.

Despite repeated communications by the Education Department to PWD and other agencies, no action was taken, and the situation remained unchanged. He remarked that the previous government did not act on this, due to which the condition of these schools has become pathetic.

Sood said that when these schools were constructed, the previous governments failed to comply with building norms and ignored basic facilities. As a result, surrounding land levels rose, causing rainwater to flow into schools. Moreover, no adequate drainage arrangements were provided. “Due to all these reasons, even light rainfall leads to the miserable condition of these schools, and it is the small children who are forced to suffer,” he said.