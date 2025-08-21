MCD panel issues directives on civic amenities, sanitation & public welfare

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday held discussions and issued directions on key issues to strengthen civic amenities, sanitation and public welfare.

Chaired by Standing Committee chief Satya Sharma, the meeting emphasised that the corporation’s responsibility was not confined to garbage management but also extended to ensuring citizens’ access to basic facilities, a safe environment and quality education.

She stressed that concerns raised by councillors were taken seriously and officials have been directed to act with accountability.

The committee issued several major directions: all public toilets must be given special attention for cleanliness and timely repairs; the building plan approval process should be simplified and made transparent; and citizens with approved plans must not be harassed. All swimming pools under MCD’s jurisdiction must be inspected regularly to prevent drowning incidents, and strict action should be taken against illegally operating spa centres. Those running without licences must face immediate legal action.

Addressing the education sector, Sharma directed that the shortage of teachers in MCD schools be resolved at the earliest and dilapidated school buildings inspected and repaired without delay. On sanitation, she said waste collection concessionaires showing negligence must face strict action, including penalties under contractual provisions. Timely collection of garbage from all areas must be ensured. She also instructed that officials must respond promptly and accurately to councillors’ concerns and take effective action.

Sharma informed that the meeting passed an important proposal to utilise MCD community halls for skill development and vocational training. She said the civic body has 278 community halls, out of which 122 are lying vacant or underutilised. These halls will now be used between 3 pm and 8 pm to provide employment-oriented training to local youth and women.

She added that the meeting witnessed constructive suggestions from councillors, with meaningful discussions leading to practical solutions. Proposals directly linked to public interest were approved unanimously.