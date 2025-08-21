OPD services to be launched for stress management in government hospitals: Officials

NEW DELHI: In a first-of-its-kind move to address mental well-being, the government will roll out dedicated OPD services for stress management in government hospitals from next month, an official said. The initiative is aimed at providing citizens with accessible and structured support to cope with rising levels of stress, he added.

The programme will begin on a trial basis at five hospitals, including Tibbia College, before being expanded further. These OPDs will function as support centres where patients can seek timely medical help, guidance and lifestyle advice, the officials added.

A distinctive feature of the services will be the use of AYUSH practices, with stress being managed through Unani, Homeopathy and meditation. Officials explained that while the Unani system will work on balancing the body and mind, homeopathy will address issues like sleep and anxiety. Meditation and breathing techniques, they added, will be used to promote calmness and mental peace.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh said the government wants to make stress management accessible to everyone. “We are starting this initiative from Tibbia College. These will not be expensive packages but simple OPD services. Delhi will become a model for stress-free living through the AYUSH system,” he said. The minister underlined that the OPDs will go beyond prescribing medicines. Experts will counsel people on lifestyle changes, including diet, sleep and exercise, to ensure long-term well-being. “Efforts will be made to keep people healthy and stress-free for a long time,” he added.