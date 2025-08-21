Relief as Yamuna water level dips

NEW DELHI: The water level in the Yamuna fell below the danger mark on Wednesday, a day after several parts of Delhi’s low-lying areas were flooded as the river swelled following heavy inflows from upstream barrages.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 204.50 metres at 7 p.m. on Wednesday—precisely at the warning level and below the danger threshold of 205.33 metres. Earlier in the morning, the river had measured 204.76 metres at the same site, indicating a gradual receding trend after remaining above danger levels for nearly two days.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the situation was “under control” and assured citizens that monitoring teams were working round the clock. “The satisfactory thing is that the water level is much lower than the danger mark. Exit discharge is higher than the inflow.

Rest assured, our monitoring and management system is active around the clock, and a close watch is being maintained,” she posted on X. On Wednesday, 31,016 cusecs were discharged from the Hathnikund barrage and 41,200 cusecs from the Wazirabad barrage.

The improvement comes after water had spilled over into Yamuna Bazaar and adjoining neighbourhoods on Tuesday, flooding houses near the ghats and forcing the administration to open relief camps. Civil defence volunteers were deployed with food, medicines and bedding to assist families who evacuated. Some residents shifted to government tents, while others stayed back, moving essentials to terraces as water entered homes.

The Yamuna had reached 205.79 metres on Tuesday, above the danger mark and close to the 206-metre evacuation level, before beginning to recede by evening. Officials had attributed the surge to continuous releases from Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage was discharging about 38,361 cusecs and the Wazirabad barrage around 68,230 cusecs per hour. Inflows typically take 48–50 hours to travel down to the city, meaning even moderate releases can keep the river elevated for days. While the immediate threat has eased, authorities said all agencies remain on alert, with embankments, drains and evacuation infrastructure under constant review in case of further inflows.

