Speaker, police chief review security arrangements

NEW DELHI: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the security and logistical arrangements for the upcoming All India Speakers’ Conference, scheduled for 24–25 August 2025.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh, Special CP Traffic K Jagdishan, Special CP Security Jaspal Singh, DCP Security Manasvi Jain, Joint CP North & Central Madhur Verma and other senior Delhi government officials. During the meeting, Commissioner SBK Singh assured Speaker Gupta that the Delhi Police would ensure comprehensive security for the event.

He stressed that no security lapses would be tolerated and shared key suggestions to streamline the event’s operations and protocol. Singh informed the meeting that all guests would be given the status of State Guest and provided with dedicated Delhi Police protocol and security officers.

The entire experience, from arrival at the airport to accommodation at the Taj Hotel and movement to the Assembly, would be meticulously managed to ensure smooth and efficient operations. The meeting also included a joint inspection of the Assembly premises, with Speaker and senior police officials reviewing on-ground arrangements.

The team examined venue readiness, seating arrangements, entry and exit management, and emergency protocols. The discussions were focused on ensuring the safety and smooth execution of the event at the highest level of standards. This year’s conference is of particular historical significance, as it marks the centenary of Vitthalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel’s election on 24 August 1925 as the first Indian President (Speaker) of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Patel’s election was a milestone in India’s democratic history. Known for his impartial leadership and commitment to parliamentary dignity, Patel’s legacy continues to inspire India’s democratic institutions to this day.