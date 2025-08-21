The Comfort of Indian Chinese

My husband and I could not be more different when it comes to food. And I do not just mean in the obvious way, that one of us is a vegetarian while the other proudly calls himself a meat-lover. It is also about the cuisines we naturally lean towards. For him, the clear winner is always something lighter, fresher, and umami-rich: steaming bowls of ramen, fragrant stir-fries, a plate of sushi, anything that falls under the wide, comforting umbrella of Asian food. I, on the other hand, find my deepest comfort in the familiar folds of regional Indian cuisine. A well-cooked dal, a homely curry, or a dish that speaks of a particular soil and season will always make me the happiest diner at the table. If I ever wander outside this boundary, it is usually in the direction of Indian Chinese, my guilty indulgence, a little nostalgic and a little celebratory all at once.

As you might imagine, reaching a consensus about where to eat out is not always straightforward. We often find ourselves scrolling endlessly through options, gently vetoing each other’s preferences with a smile or a sigh. And yet, when Ichiban comes up in conversation, the hesitation vanishes. Without fail, I find myself saying yes.

Tucked away on Pandara Road, Ichiban is more than just another restaurant for us. It has become a kind of truce, a middle ground, a place where both of our food personalities meet halfway. A thirty-five-year-old institution, this small but always bustling eatery has been feeding generations of Delhiites who think nothing of waiting in long queues for their share of hearty Asian comfort. The moment you step inside, you are enveloped in the hum of conversations, the clinking of cutlery against plates, and the occasional sizzle escaping from the kitchen. It is chaotic in the best way, alive, warm, and somehow intimate despite the crowd.

For me, a meal at Ichiban is almost ritualistic. I rarely stray from my usual order: a plate of momos to begin with, soft and generously filled, always gone too quickly, followed by a medley of stir-fries and their pan-fried noodles, which arrive tangled in just the right balance of crunch and silkiness. Yet the highlight, oddly enough, is often what is served on the side. Their kimchi, sharp with tang and carrying a quiet fire, is something I look forward to almost as much as the main dishes themselves. Alongside it comes a rainbow of sauces, some fiery, some mellow, each waiting to be discovered with a dip, a drizzle, or a spoonful.