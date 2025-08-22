BJP MPs call on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta day after attack

NEW DELHI: A delegation of all seven BJP MPs called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, a day after she was allegedly attacked during her ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at Camp Office in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. Several ministers and legislators also visited her residence to enquire about her health.
In a social media post, Gupta struck a defiant note, saying she would continue meeting the public despite the incident. “Accidents happen in life, but you can’t stop out of fear.
Accident happened on Wednesday, but I can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites. Every moment of my life and every particle of my body are dedicated to Delhi. Despite these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi. Anyway, women have double the strength to fight through difficulties. They have to pass countless tests to prove themselves. I am ready too! Now, public hearings will not only be held at my home but in every assembly of Delhi. Your Chief Minister, at your doorstep,” she wrote.
Gupta had earlier described the assault as a “cowardly attempt” that would never “shake her determination” or “weaken her resolve” to serve the people. She had pledged to continue her outreach with “even greater energy and dedication.”
After the meeting, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways, and East Delhi MP, Harsh Malhotra, said Gupta was recovering well and would resume her scheduled programmes soon. He dismissed suggestions of a security lapse.
“She is doing fine. She will resume her events either from today or tomorrow. There was no security breach. Security personnel do their job with full perfection. As public representatives, we also tell our staff to let people and party workers meet us,” Malhotra said.
Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal, in a post on X, echoed the support of the delegation. “Today, along with all my fellow MPs from Delhi, I met the popular Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs @gupta_rekha, and enquired about her well-being. The chief minister is fine and, as before, is continuously devoted to the service of the people of Delhi,” he wrote in Hindi.
Meanwhile, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra claimed Gupta had suffered “serious physical injuries” and remained in “shock” but continued working from home. He alleged the assault was part of a “well-planned conspiracy” and described the accused as a “professional criminal” with a record of serious offences.
The Centre has accorded Z-category security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the chief minister, officials said Thursday.