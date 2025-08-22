BJP MPs call on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta day after attack

NEW DELHI: A delegation of all seven BJP MPs called on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, a day after she was allegedly attacked during her ‘Jan Sunwai’ programme at Camp Office in north Delhi’s Civil Lines. Several ministers and legislators also visited her residence to enquire about her health.

In a social media post, Gupta struck a defiant note, saying she would continue meeting the public despite the incident. “Accidents happen in life, but you can’t stop out of fear.

Accident happened on Wednesday, but I can never stop fighting for the interests of Delhiites. Every moment of my life and every particle of my body are dedicated to Delhi. Despite these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi. Anyway, women have double the strength to fight through difficulties. They have to pass countless tests to prove themselves. I am ready too! Now, public hearings will not only be held at my home but in every assembly of Delhi. Your Chief Minister, at your doorstep,” she wrote.

Gupta had earlier described the assault as a “cowardly attempt” that would never “shake her determination” or “weaken her resolve” to serve the people. She had pledged to continue her outreach with “even greater energy and dedication.”