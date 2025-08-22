Bowbazar, 17 years later

An accidental memoir

According to the author, the book was born out of an unexpected turn in his thinking and writing about the book. “The book was an accident. When I wrote my mother’s memoir The Last Courtesan (2023), the idea was to put a chapter in the book about my years in the kotha. But during the writing process, I realised my voice was unlike hers and was also not matching the book’s overall tone. She was an unlettered woman. So, in capturing her authentic voice, I wasn’t interrupting her with my hot takes. I continued to write her story exactly as she spoke,” Gaekwad tells TMS.

On meeting his editor, Swati Chopra, he asked her if the two distinct voices in the book could be split into two separate books. The idea was instantly approved. “That’s how Nautch Boy was conceived,” he adds. Bollywood films and songs have been essentially mentioned in the book. And not to much surprise, the author, himself, was nicknamed after Rishi Kapoor’s character, Monty (“with some variation: Montu, Mantu”), in the film Om Shanti Om. “My mother was in the audience during the filming of Om Shanti Om, where she worked as an extra. That is how she got the idea for my nickname,” Gaekwad mentions in the book.