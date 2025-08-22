Man kidnaps infant in Delhi for kin seeking male child, arrested

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly kidnapping a three-month-old boy from central Delhi to help a relative who wanted a baby boy, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Jitender Kumar, a resident of Khetri in Rajasthan, befriended the complainant at New Delhi Railway Station and later fled with her infant under the pretext of helping her reach her uncle’s house. Police said they received a PCR call on Tuesday regarding the abduction from Nayi Basti, Anand Parbat.

The complainant, a Chennai resident, had travelled to Delhi with her son to meet a relative. Kumar met her during the train journey, gained her trust and accompanied her from the station. According to police, he took her to Karol Bagh market, bought her a suit and then suggested purchasing clothes for the baby. He asked the woman to enter a shop while he stayed back with the child. When she returned, Kumar had disappeared with the infant.

A case was registered at Anand Parbat police station. “Police scanned footage from around 100 CCTV cameras, which showed the accused leaving with the child. His images were also analysed through AI-based facial recognition software, leading to his identification. He was traced to his native village in Khetri and arrested. The infant has been rescued safely and reunited with his mother,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan.

He added, “Kumar confessed that one of his relatives had asked him to arrange for a baby boy, assuring him financial support. Driven by greed, the accused came to Delhi planning to kidnap a boy. He waited at New Delhi Railway Station and targeted the complainant when she arrived with her infant.”

The incident was reported on August 19. The complainant told police that Kumar befriended her during the journey, spoke to her for nearly two hours, and won her trust.