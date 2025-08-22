MCD has no funds to make Delhi garbage-free, says AAP

NEW DELHI: The AAP has alleged that despite the BJP’s “four-engine” government, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has no funds to make the capital garbage-free. The Opposition claimed that the MCD Commissioner admitted Rs 3,500 crore is required for waste management, while the corporation can raise only Rs 70 crore.

Leader of Opposition in MCD, Ankush Narang, alleged that filth has engulfed every corner of Delhi and the BJP’s so-called campaign to free the city from garbage has been reduced to nothing more than photo-ops. He claimed that CM and the Mayor have failed to secure funds from their own central government, reminding the Mayor that instead of “crying about budget constraints,” she must fulfill her accountability to Delhiites by ensuring a garbage-free capital.

At a press conference, Narang said that during Wednesday’s Standing Committee meeting at the MCD headquarters, when the issue of garbage was raised, it was revealed that the month-long campaign titled ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azaadi’, launched jointly by CM and Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, was nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“As AAP has been saying from the start, this campaign is a mere show. The Mayor and CM Rekha Gupta only get themselves photographed at sites already cleaned by our hardworking sanitation staff,” Narang said.

He further said that during the meeting, 18 members—including not just AAP councillors but also BJP’s own—confirmed that garbage was scattered across the Central Zone.

“There is no system for garbage lifting in the Central Zone. Earlier too, we had run campaigns on this issue, even dumping garbage outside the Mayor’s office in protest, because there are not even tippers available for garbage collection. The meeting exposed BJP’s bluff—their campaign is purely cosmetic and is making no real difference on the ground. Even BJP councillors admitted that garbage is lying everywhere,” the LoP said.

“The Commissioner himself admitted that the garbage problem in Central, South, and West Zones is serious,” Narang further said.