Medicos accuse BJP MLA of physical assault on trainee doctor in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Doctors at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital have accused BJP MLA Harish Khurana and his aides of assaulting an MBBS trainee inside the hospital’s emergency ward.

In a complaint to the Medical Superintendent, the doctors alleged that the MLA and his associates threatened, abused, and physically assaulted them early Thursday morning.

The incident reportedly took place on August 21, when a group of 4–5 people arrived with a 10-year-old child who had a minor finger injury.

The on-duty doctor, who was attending to other critical patients at the time, asked them to wait. According to the complaint, the attendants began abusing the doctor, claiming links to an MLA, and demanded immediate treatment.

The doctors alleged that Khurana identified himself as the area MLA, after which his aides manhandled the trainee.

“They grabbed his shoulder, pushed him back into his seat, and began hurling abuses,” the complaint stated.

A video of the MLA shouting at doctors inside the emergency ward has since gone viral on social media. Expressing solidarity, the Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs) of AIIMS have written to CM, demanding immediate arrest against those involved and strict action against those involved. Khurana is yet to respond to the allegations.