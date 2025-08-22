Playing for rain: Mohan Brothers on jugalbandi and preserving classical music

From being the first Indian instrumentalists to be invited to perform at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles in 2015 and having toured extensively across the globe, performing in their home city carries a special meaning. “To play in your hometown, where you first listened to concerts and gave your first recitals, is always a mix of excitement and nervousness,” admits Aayush. “Delhi holds all our early memories of music, so performing here will always be both nerve-racking and wonderful.”

Raised in a supportive household with their father, an amateur sitarist and their first guru, and their mother, who encouraged them towards the classical arts, music was never far away. “Our childhood was filled with concerts and listening to music at home. I can’t remember a time when we were not surrounded by it,” says Lakshay. He recalls their earliest recitals nearly 15 years ago, including at the Kamani concert in 2012, also dedicated to the monsoon ragas, which marked their arrival on the classical stage.