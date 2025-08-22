Scuffle over pets: Delhi HC quashes FIRs by neighbours

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court set aside two cross FIRs filed by neighbours following a spat over handling their pet dogs that escalated into a scuffle, opting for a symbolic cost for animal welfare instead of prosecution.

Justice Arun Monga, in an order dated August 20, noted that the dispute was ‘private in nature’ and arose from unnecessary differences between neighbours.

Explaining the rationale, the court observed, “Continuation of the criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose and would rather amount to an abuse of the process of law. Not quashing the criminal proceedings would rather rekindle hostility between the neighbours.”

The court therefore steered the parties towards a conciliatory outcome. Recording the parties’ settlement, the court asked each side to deposit Rs 10,000 with a canine shelter maintained and run by Unity for Stray Animal Foundation — “for the love of their pets”. Justice Monga observed, adding that quashing the FIRs would help “promote cordiality and bonhomie between the neighbours.

According to the record, the quarrel traces back to a 2024 dog walk that devolved into a heated exchange and an unsavoury scuffle, with both sides alleging assault, intimidation and misbehaviour. Counsel for the neighbours told the court that a serious misunderstanding led to the FIRs. The parties later signed a memorandum of understanding, settled their differences and sought quashing of the cases.

The court summed up the spirit of the resolution with the line: “All of it, remarkably, in the name of their beloved pets. Truly, a case that redefines ‘for the love of dogs.”