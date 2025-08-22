Thunderstorms and rain expected over weekend in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Thunderstorms and lightning are likely to hit the capital over the weekend, with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for Saturday.

Delhiites can also expect wet weather in the coming days, with forecasts suggesting cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall across the city and adjoining NCR.

On Friday, isolated places in Delhi may witness very light to light rain or thundershowers by late evening, with the wet spell expected to continue through next week.

The intensity of showers is likely to increase from Saturday, August 23, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain at most places, along with the possibility of intense downpours at isolated locations. Similar conditions are forecast for Sunday.

On Monday, August 25, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are predicted across the capital, while August 26 and 27 may see very light to light showers under generally cloudy skies.

The Safdarjung observatory, considered Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8°C and a minimum of 25.9°C, both close to normal.