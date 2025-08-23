A Perfect Blend of Two Worlds

In the fast-paced world of the 21st century, can reality and spirituality co-exist? A latest exhibition, ‘Abhivyakti’, tried to find the answer by showcasing a bunch of artworks that highlighted the characteristics of the two contrasting philosophies. Held at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, from August 11-14, it included paintings and sculptures, depicting the two philosophies. When The Morning Standard caught artist and one of the organisers, Suresh Kumar, after the exhibition, he said, “The show was like a bouquet—each artist bringing their own fragrance of thought and expression. The artworks reflected individual visions, with most exploring themes of spirituality and reality.”
Artists and artworks
As the exhibition was a blend of both spiritualism and realism, the paintings and sculptures played a significant role in attracting the crowd. “Since the exhibition did not have a particular theme, it helped the artists to contribute what they wanted to contribute. Roop Chand ji’s ‘Sadhu Series' had meditative depth. Dilraj Kaur showcased her ‘Divine Bliss Series’, and Sujata Aggarwal’s works revolved around chakras. Alka Singh Senger captured the essence of Shiva and Krishna, and Gunjan Dewadi’s paintings depicted Krishna with poetic charm. Kamal Kishor displayed his ‘Wooden-Effect Series’, Deepak Sharma impressed with realistic art, and Anuradha Gupta’s ‘Musical Moments’ sculpture added a lyrical dimension to the exhibition", noted Kaur. As a sculptor, he showcased his ‘Bull Series’.
A diverse audience
The exhibition attaracted a sizeable audience, from college students to working professionals and senior citizens. “The exhibition attracted people of all ages and backgrounds," Kumar noted. “Attendance was great on all days. In this exhibition, we presented various artworks and sculptures and they were well-received. The audience had different viewpoints and observations, everyone liked the exhibition overall."