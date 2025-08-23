A Perfect Blend of Two Worlds

In the fast-paced world of the 21st century, can reality and spirituality co-exist? A latest exhibition, ‘Abhivyakti’, tried to find the answer by showcasing a bunch of artworks that highlighted the characteristics of the two contrasting philosophies. Held at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, from August 11-14, it included paintings and sculptures, depicting the two philosophies. When The Morning Standard caught artist and one of the organisers, Suresh Kumar, after the exhibition, he said, “The show was like a bouquet—each artist bringing their own fragrance of thought and expression. The artworks reflected individual visions, with most exploring themes of spirituality and reality.”

Artists and artworks