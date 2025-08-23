Cheque bounce case: Delhi court fines man Rs 10K for ‘mischievous’ plea

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has come down heavily on a litigant for what it described as a “mischievous” attempt to misuse judicial remedies, imposing a fine of Rs 10,000 and dismissing his petition. The court stressed that while access to justice is fundamental, it cannot be abused to create chaos, delay proceedings or obstruct the course of law.

The matter arose from a revision petition filed by Soumya Ranjan Kanungo, who challenged a magistrate’s August 2024 order refusing to stay a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in a cheque bounce case. Additional sessions judge Bhupinder Singh, in an order dated August 18, observed that the magistrate’s decision was correct, as the warrant was issued only to secure Kanungo’s appearance and did not affect his legal rights.

“Instead of submitting himself to the jurisdiction of the trial court, the revisionist has been trying to subvert the course of justice by filing the present revision petition,” the judge said, noting that the order under challenge was “purely interlocutory” and not open to revision.