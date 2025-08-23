Delhi government releases Rs 16K crore as 2nd installment of aid to 3 local bodies

NEW DELHI: Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said that the department released the 2nd instalment of the financial assistance for the financial year 2025–26, amounting to a total of Rs 1,668.41 crore for the three local bodies, on Friday.

He said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been given Rs 1641.13 crore, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been given Rs 16.18 crore, and Rs 11.09 crore has been allocated for the Delhi Cantonment Board.

He said that this allocation reflects the government’s commitment to strengthen local governance and provide timely financial support to civic bodies, enabling them to deliver essential public services effectively. Sood informed that the first instalment of financial assistance for FY 2025–26, amounting to Rs 835 crore, had already been released in June 2025. With this release, the government reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening local bodies by supporting infrastructure, sanitation, and other civic amenities in Delhi.

The minister also stated that, unlike the previous AAP government, which delayed funds the present government is ensuring timely disbursal.