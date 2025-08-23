Hand, foot & mouth disease cases surge, Delhi schools urged to act

NEW DELHI: The national capital is experiencing a significant rise in Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases, especially among children. The monsoon season has amplified the spread of this viral infection, with a notable increase in symptoms such as fever, rashes on hands and feet, painful mouth ulcers, and sore throats.

Children between the ages of three and seven are particularly vulnerable, and health authorities are calling on schools to take immediate action to prevent further outbreaks.

Health department officials said that the Directorate of Education has been informed to ask schools and families to ensure children exhibiting symptoms be isolated immediately and seek medical attention.

Since HFMD spreads easily through contact with infected surfaces, toys, or direct person-to-person contact, schools are being advised to step up hygiene practices.

Special attention is being given to classrooms and playgrounds, where the virus can spread quickly among young children.