Hand, foot & mouth disease cases surge, Delhi schools urged to act

NEW DELHI: The national capital is experiencing a significant rise in Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD) cases, especially among children. The monsoon season has amplified the spread of this viral infection, with a notable increase in symptoms such as fever, rashes on hands and feet, painful mouth ulcers, and sore throats.
Children between the ages of three and seven are particularly vulnerable, and health authorities are calling on schools to take immediate action to prevent further outbreaks.
Health department officials said that the Directorate of Education has been informed to ask schools and families to ensure children exhibiting symptoms be isolated immediately and seek medical attention.
Since HFMD spreads easily through contact with infected surfaces, toys, or direct person-to-person contact, schools are being advised to step up hygiene practices.
Special attention is being given to classrooms and playgrounds, where the virus can spread quickly among young children.
“The key to controlling HFMD is early diagnosis and isolation,” said a health department official. “We urge parents and schools to be vigilant and ensure prompt medical consultation for children showing symptoms.” Doctors said the disease usually begins with fever and mouth ulcers before rashes appear on the hands and feet. In most cases, children recover within a week to ten days.
In addition to HFMD, the Delhi-NCR is also facing a surge in Hepatitis A and E cases, primarily linked to contaminated food and water during the monsoon season, with a sharp increase of up to 40% in patient numbers compared to the pre-monsoon period.
Dr. Anukalp Prakash, Director of Gastroenterology at CK Birla Hospital, highlighted the importance of maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation to prevent these waterborne diseases. With the heavy rainfall and waterlogging creating conditions conducive to the spread of these infections, health experts are advising the public to consume only boiled or filtered
water, avoid uncooked food, and be cautious with street food. Dr. Piyush Ranjan, co-chairperson, Department of Gastroenterology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital reported a 30% rise in Hepatitis cases at his facility.