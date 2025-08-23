High Court seeks Centre, Delhi government reply on Vikas Yadav’s plea for remission

NEW DELHI: More than two decades after being jailed in the Nitish Katara murder case, convict Vikas Yadav has urged the Delhi High Court to grant him release by extending the benefit of statutory remission and also sought interim bail ahead of his wedding next month.

Yadav, 54, who has spent over 23 years in prison, argued that denial of remission during a fixed-term sentence violates his constitutional rights. “Denial of remission during a fixed term sentence is a violation of the petitioner’s right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution since it deprives the convict to apply for or seek remission,” his plea stated.

The petition challenged the exclusion of remission benefits under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) when he was sentenced to a fixed 25-year jail term on February 6, 2015.

His counsel stressed that remission is not within the court’s sentencing powers but falls under the authority of the government. The Supreme Court had previously permitted him to approach the high court on this issue.

Taking note of his plea, Justice Ravinder Dudeja sought responses from the Centre, including the ministries of home affairs and law and justice, the Delhi government and Katara’s mother, Nilam Katara.

The matter will be heard again on September 2.