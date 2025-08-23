IIT Delhi develops AI model for instant cement quality checks

NEW DELHI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have developed artificial intelligence (AI) models capable of predicting the quality of cement clinker—the key component in cement production—in a fraction of a second, potentially revolutionising the global construction industry.

Cement is the backbone of the built environment, with over 4.1 billion tonnes produced annually worldwide. India is the second-largest producer, and the sector is among the most carbon-intensive industries, accounting for nearly 8% of global CO2 emissions. Producing one tonne of cement alone releases 0.66 tonnes of CO2—equivalent to driving a petrol car from Paris to Istanbul. Traditionally, cement quality has been tested using high-energy X-rays on clinker, a process that takes several hours. This often results in delays, wastage of material, and energy-intensive reprocessing when defects are found.

Addressing this challenge, Sheikh Junaid Fayaz, a PhD scholar under the supervision of Prof. N.M. Anoop Krishnan at IIT Delhi’s Civil Engineering Department, has developed AI models that cut the error rate by 88% compared to existing industrial methods and deliver results in just 1/100 of a second.

“X-ray-based clinker checks can take up to four hours, while our AI models can predict clinker quality in just 1/100 of a second—making quality control a million times faster,” said Prof. Krishnan. “Real-time accuracy allows engineers to adjust plant parameters proactively, ensuring the target quality is met before production, rather than reacting to delayed X-ray analysis.”