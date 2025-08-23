Job scam: Man arrested for impersonating Delhi government officials

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly duping advocates and educated women under the pretext of providing jobs. He duped two women, including an advocate, by impersonating several government officials.

The accused, identified as Sagar Singh, a resident of Ghaziabad in UP and a B.Com graduate, maintained details of various jobs in the several departments, including MHA, and carried out profiling of their department heads online. “He approached the victims by either claiming close connections with these officials or by impersonating senior officers, assuring them that he could arrange jobs for them,” a senior police officer said.

A case was registered on Monday based on the statement of complainant Shikha Tiwari alleging that on June 10, she received a message from a woman advocate stating that the accused was competent for providing a job as mentioned in his profile.

It was later found that the accused had hacked the advocate’s profile and misused it to deceive her into paying money. The complainant also noticed a message sent from the accused’s mobile number on June 11, falsely issued in the name of the Education Department, which promised her a women’s seat in the Women Commission head office, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.