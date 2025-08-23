Panel submits probe report on Delhi Medical Council irregularities

NEW DELHI: The committee formed to investigate allegations of corruption and irregularities in the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has submitted its report to the government. Officials confirmed that on Thursday the report was handed over after weeks of hearings and scrutiny of documents.

The health department had constituted a five-member inquiry panel last month following a series of complaints against the council. The charges included extending the retirement age of the DMC registrar from 60 to 65 years without the government’s approval and granting a further one-year extension of tenure from December 1, 2024.

In its note recommending dissolution, the department accused the council of overstepping its authority and misusing powers granted under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.

In February, the government warned of dissolution if the council failed to resolve its “systemic irregularities,” particularly the controversial extension of the DMC registrar’s tenure.

The inquiry was led by Dr. Digvijay Dutta, medical superintendent of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, with Dr Vivek Kumar and three senior officials from the health department as members. For nearly a month, the committee examined records and quizzed those linked to the decisions before finalising its report.

Proceedings were largely held at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where officials connected with the case were called in for interview.

On June 17, acting on the Delhi government’s recommendation, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) dissolved the DMC, citing serious lapses.

The final report is now expected to guide the government’s next course of action, though officials have not disclosed its content. “The committee has submitted its findings. Appropriate steps will be taken after due consideration,” a senior official said.