Royal Dressing

What’s the idea behind this collection?

Falguni: We found ourselves enamoured by the poetic grandeur of the royal courts, the way Maharajas and Maharanis carried themselves with a grace that felt almost cinematic, steeped in drama, opulence and legacy. We wanted to recreate that aura for the modern prince and princess, through a wardrobe that’s equal parts timeless and modern.

Your collections embody OTT glamour, and so do the royal palaces of India. How did you blend both for this collection?

Shane: We’ve always believed that glamour and heritage aren’t mutually exclusive. In this collection, we translated the exuberance of royal palaces into couture that feels rich, layered, and indulgent. However, the glam quotient remains very much in line with sharp silhouettes, bold embroideries, and embellishments defining the range.