SBK Singh appointed DG (Prisons)

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer SBK Singh on Saturday appointed as the Director General of Prisons, according to a government order. Singh, the 1988-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, who was holding charge of Director General (Home Guards) was recently given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner by an order by the MHA on July 31.

On Thursday, senior 1992-batch IPS officer Satish Golcha, who was the DG (Prisons), was made the Delhi Police Commissioner, succeeding Singh who held the post for just 21 days.

“The L-G is pleased to transfer Singh, IPS (AGMUT: 1988), holding the charge of Director General (Home Guards) and post him as Director General (Prisons) with immediate effect,” the order read. Golcha’s appointment as police commissioner came a day after an attack on CM during a public hearing. The officials, however, said that the posting had nothing to do with the attack.