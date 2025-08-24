Tragedy victims get Rs 16 crore in five years

NEW DELHI: Over the past five years, the Delhi government has extended financial aid to several people in distress, including families of those killed in fire accidents, riot victims, gang rape survivors, and individuals seeking help for their daughter’s marriage.

According to an official document, the L-G/CM Relief Fund, managed by the Finance Department, supported about 345 individuals between 2019-20 and 2023-24, disbursing a total of Rs 16.6 crore.

In 2019-20, assistance was released to 220 people, mostly Rs 20,000 each to applicants seeking support for their daughter’s marriage.

The same year, 39 families of victims of the Anaj Mandi fire were given Rs 8 lakh each, while 16 injured survivors received Rs 50,000 each. The fire, which broke out in a bag manufacturing unit in Sadar Bazar when workers were asleep inside, killed nearly 40 people.

The government also disbursed Rs 15 lakh to the father of photographer Ankit Saxena, murdered in 2018, and Rs 5 lakh each to families of three victims of a Jhilmil fire. Additionally, Rs 10 lakh was given to the mother of a child rape victim, while another survivor was paid Rs 8.2 lakh.

In 2020-21, family/relatives of the four minor boys, who drowned in the Yamuna river in 2019, were given aid Rs 8 lakh. The minors were all aged between 12 and 14. In the same year, Rs 8 lakh was paid to the father of a child victim of a sexual act, and Rs 15 lakh to Telangana from the CM Relief Fund. Overall, 45 people were given financial assistance in that fiscal year.