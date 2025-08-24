Vigilance clearance, 60 per cent benchmark mandatory for state teachers’ awards

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued detailed guidelines for the State Teachers’ Awards 2025 (Special Category), laying down eligibility conditions, prohibitions, submission procedures, and timelines for nominations.

The Special Category awards, instituted to honour Principals, Vice-Principals, and Teachers who have shown extraordinary commitment and contributed significantly to education in Delhi, will also extend to those working in different branches at the headquarters.

According to the circular, teachers or heads who have already received the State Teacher’s Award in any category are barred from applying again. Similarly, Heads of Schools (HoS) who received the Excellence in Education Award in the last three years (2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24) will not be eligible. The awards will be considered across seven categories, each with a prescribed proforma:

HoS/Teachers in NIOS and Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (Proforma A – RMSA Branch), HoS/Teachers in Core Academic Units (Proforma B – Exam Branch), Principals, Vice-Principals, and Teachers in Nursery/Primary Branch (Proforma C – Nursery/Primary Branch), EVGCs (Educational and Vocational Guidance Counselors) (Proforma D – EVG Bureau), Mentor Teachers (Proforma E – School Branch), Special Education Teachers (Proforma F – Inclusive Education Branch), Guest and Contract Teachers under Samagra Shiksha (Proforma G – Samagra Shiksha Branch)

Applicants must submit forms only in the prescribed format, without alterations, along with two passport-size photographs and necessary supporting documents. The circular makes it clear that merely making a claim will not fetch marks—points will only be awarded on the basis of authenticated proof such as certificates, orders, results, or published material.

For Vice-Principals and Principals, vigilance clearance certificates from the Directorate of Vigilance and other levels are mandatory. HoS are tasked with thoroughly scrutinising applications before forwarding them to the District Deputy Education Officer (DDE), who will in turn certify and send them to the concerned headquarters branch. A committee comprising senior DoE officials will evaluate and scrutinize the nominations according to a marking scheme. The minimum benchmark for recommendation is 60 percent; applications below this cut-off will not be considered.

The Directorate has stressed that only extraordinary achievements and contributions beyond routine duties will be rewarded.

Timeline fixed