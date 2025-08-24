Woman suffers medical emergency on board Air India Delhi–Bengaluru flight, cabin crew handle the crisis

NEW DELHI: A woman passenger on board an Air India flight from New Delhi to Bengaluru experienced a medical emergency mid-air on Saturday night. Flight attendants responded swiftly, providing immediate assistance until medical personnel took over upon landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The incident occurred on flight AI 2807, which departed from Terminal 3 at 8:35 pm on 23 August. The aircraft had been airborne for some time when the emergency unfolded.

Mario da Penha, a co-passenger seated in front of the affected woman, took to social media platform X to commend both the Air India crew and Bengaluru airport staff for their prompt and professional response.

Penha, a queer historian and activist, wrote on Saturday: “My @airindia flight AI 2807 from New Delhi to Bengaluru tonight witnessed an extremely distressing medical situation. A woman in the seat behind me began bleeding profusely and incessantly through her nose.”