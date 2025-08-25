Delhi mechanic dies of electrocution after slipping on a rain-soaked road

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old two-wheeler mechanic died due to electrocution in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area. The victim was passing through a road when he slipped and came into contact with live wires, police said on Monday.

Kirti Nagar Police Station received a PCR call on Sunday around 9.40 pm regarding an electrocution incident.

Enquiries revealed that Pawan Yadav, a two-wheeler mechanic, met with the unfortunate incident near Kesar T-Point. He slipped on rain-soaked mud while passing through the area, following which his hand came into contact with an electric pole, resulting in electrocution, a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to ABG Hospital in an unconscious state and was declared dead. Further investigation is ongoing, the officer said, adding that they are checking CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events.