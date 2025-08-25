Delhi Metro hikes fares after 8 years; revised rates effective from today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a revision in passenger fares effective from Monday, August 25, 2025, after a gap of nearly eight years. The fare hike, described as “minimal” by the DMRC, ranges between Rs 1 and Ra 4 depending on the distance travelled.

According to the new fare structure, passengers travelling up to 2 km will now need to pay Rs 11 instead of Rs 10, while those covering more than 32 km will pay Rs 64, up from the earlier Rs 60. For intermediate slabs, fares have increased by Rs 1 to Rs 4.

Fares have also been revised on national holidays and Sundays,. For example, a journey between 2–5 km, which earlier cost Rs 20, will now be charged at Rs 21, while for long-distance travel above 32 km, the fare has gone up from Rs 50 to Rs 54.

Meanwhile, DMRC clarified that passengers using smart cards will receive a 10% rebate on every journey, with an additional 10% discount during off-peak hours — before 8 AM, between 12 noon to 5 PM, and after 9 PM.

The Airport Express Line fares have also been revised, with an increase ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 5.

The DMRC said the hike was necessary after nearly a decade to balance operational costs, while ensuring minimal impact on daily commuters.