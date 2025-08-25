Delhi Metro hikes fares after 8 years; revised rates effective from today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a revision in passenger fares effective from Monday, August 25, 2025, after a gap of nearly eight years. The fare hike, described as “minimal” by the DMRC, ranges between Rs 1 and Ra 4 depending on the distance travelled.
According to the new fare structure, passengers travelling up to 2 km will now need to pay Rs 11 instead of Rs 10, while those covering more than 32 km will pay Rs 64, up from the earlier Rs 60. For intermediate slabs, fares have increased by Rs 1 to Rs 4.
Fares have also been revised on national holidays and Sundays,. For example, a journey between 2–5 km, which earlier cost Rs 20, will now be charged at Rs 21, while for long-distance travel above 32 km, the fare has gone up from Rs 50 to Rs 54.
Meanwhile, DMRC clarified that passengers using smart cards will receive a 10% rebate on every journey, with an additional 10% discount during off-peak hours — before 8 AM, between 12 noon to 5 PM, and after 9 PM.
The Airport Express Line fares have also been revised, with an increase ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 5.
The DMRC said the hike was necessary after nearly a decade to balance operational costs, while ensuring minimal impact on daily commuters.
However, the decision has triggered sharp reactions among daily passengers. Many commuters complained that the fare hike was announced without adequate prior notice, leaving them no time to prepare for the increased expenses. Students, in particular, voiced strong opposition, recalling how they have been protesting against “already unaffordable” metro fares for the last five years.
“This is extremely unfair. We were already struggling with the high fares. The government has again ignored the plight of students and the working class,” said Aditi Sharma, a Delhi University student.
Several angry commuters also criticised the BJP-led central government, under which the DMRC functions, for allowing the fare revision. “Instead of making public transport more affordable, this government is pushing it out of the reach of common people. They should have at least consulted commuters before imposing this burden,” said Rajesh Gupta, a regular metro user.
Opposition student groups have indicated that they will step up their protests, terming the fare hike an “anti-people move.”
With the revised fares set to come into effect from Monday, lakhs of daily commuters across Delhi-NCR will now feel the pinch of higher travel costs, even as the DMRC insists that discounts and off-peak concessions will continue to provide some relief.