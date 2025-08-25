Disrupting House for political gains not debate: Home Minister Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Parliament and Legislative Assemblies are institutions of debate and discussion, but disrupting their functioning for narrow political interests cannot be called debate. His remarks came three days after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ended with repeated disruptions and adjournments caused by opposition protests.
Shah on Sunday inaugurated the two-day All India Speakers’ Conference at the Delhi Legislative Assembly to mark the 100th anniversary of freedom fighter Vitthalbhai Patel becoming the first elected Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly.
He said preventing Houses from functioning in the name of opposition was damaging democracy. While symbolic protests have their place, he cautioned against the growing trend of stalling proceedings day after day. “When discussions cease in the House, its contribution to the nation’s development becomes significantly limited,” he said.
Stressing that the House is the “engine of democracy,” Shah said every law must originate from the trust of the people. He called for ensuring healthy traditions in Parliament so that national policies and laws are framed in the nation’s interest.
Recalling history, the Home Minister said the election of Vitthalbhai Patel as Speaker marked the beginning of legislative history led by Indians. He noted that leaders like Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Lala Lajpat Rai, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, and Madan Mohan Malviya had enriched debates in the Assembly, shaping the nation’s aspirations for independence.
He urged the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly to compile speeches of such leaders for distribution to all assemblies and suggested exhibitions on Vitthalbhai Patel’s life across the country to inspire legislators and youth.
On the role of the Speaker, Shah said impartiality and justice are the two pillars of their dignity. Although elected from a political party, a Speaker assumes the role of an impartial umpire after oath-taking. “The Speaker is both guardian and servant of the House,” he said.
Rekha Gupta recalls Vithalbhai Patel’s legacy
“August 24 marks 100 years since Vithalbhai Patel became the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly, a historic milestone for Indian democracy. Patel set the highest standards of dignity and discipline in parliamentary proceedings,” the CM said.