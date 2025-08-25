Dwarka road caves in amid heavy rain

NEW DELHI: A portion of a road near the National Law University in Dwarka caved in early Sunday morning after heavy rain and waterlogging, police said.

Traffic was disrupted and the stretch was barricaded. Technical teams of the civic agencies have been called in to assess the damage and carry out repairs, the Delhi Traffic Police official said.

Preliminary findings suggest that waterlogging and structural weakness of the surface may have contributed to the collapse. Further investigation is underway, police said.

The capital recorded a cool and wet day on Sunday with widespread showers keeping both day and night temperatures below normal levels. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported 35.6 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, till 8.30 am, followed by another 6 mm during the day. Other weather stations, including Ridge, Lodhi Road and Pusa, also logged significant showers.

The maximum temperature settled at 32.6 degrees Celsius, nearly 1.5 degrees below normal for the season, while the minimum dipped to 23.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Strong north-easterly winds were observed in the past 24 hours, gusting up to 46 kmph at times.

Humidity remained on the higher side, touching 100% in the morning. The IMD attributed the wet spell to the monsoon trough passing through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, coupled with cyclonic circulations over northwest and central India.

The conditions are expected to persist, bringing more rainfall to the region. For Monday, the forecast suggests a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers across the city. Temperatures are likely to hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.

From Tuesday onwards, Delhi may see very light to light rain on most days, though the sky will largely remain cloudy. District-wise forecasts indicate similar conditions across North, South, East and Central Delhi, as well as NCR towns like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, with moderate showers possible in isolated pockets tonight.

With August traditionally being the wettest month of the monsoon season, the city’s rainfall surplus is expected to increase further in the coming days, providing much-needed respite from the sultry conditions earlier this month.