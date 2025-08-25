Heroin syndicate busted, Rs five crore seized; two held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a major heroin syndicate with the arrest of two women of the same family and seized contraband valued at over Rs 5 crore in the international market, an official said on Sunday.

A total of 1,049 grams of heroin, a scooter, cash and mobile phones were recovered.

“The syndicate was being spearheaded by Seema, 54, of Nand Nagri, a habitual offender, and her sister-in-law Samita, 43, of Shahdara,” DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. Both were caught near GTB Hospital on August 22 while delivering a consignment. Samita also has a criminal past. Further probe is underway, the police said.