Lawyers’ strike: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj slams L-G’s order

NEW DELHI: The AAP criticised the L-G notification that has triggered a strike by lawyers across Delhi’s district courts. AAP Delhi convener Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of issuing an “absurd dictatorial decree” and ignoring lawyers’ concerns. He questioned the feasibility of police giving testimony via video conference from police stations.

On August 13, Saxena approved notifying all police stations in the city as “designated places” from where officers can provide evidence through video conferencing. The L-G secretariat said the move, under draft model rules (NyayaShruti) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, aims to reduce police time in court matters and improve efficiency. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also emphasised video depositions from police stations.

Bharadwaj said, “Lawyers across all district courts of Delhi have been on strike since Friday. The Lieutenant Governor does not want to listen to the lawyers. On August 13, he issued an absolutely absurd and dictatorial order under which police officers can sit inside police stations and give testimony through video conferencing.”

Calling it dangerous, he added, “This will openly encourage false depositions. There will be no cross-examination, nor can lawyers show records. This is outright ‘Hitlershahi’.” The coordination committee of the All District Courts Bar Associations said lawyers will abstain from work on Monday and warned of intensifying protests, including gherao of the L-G’s residence.