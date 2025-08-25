Sohaila Kapur retells the cinematic legacy of Anand Brothers

The 1954 film Taxi Driver is the story of a cabbie; his taxi, vrooming across the streets of ’50s Bombay. Dev Anand plays his trademark cheerful and optimistic character, alongside actor Kalpana Kartik; the two married secretly during a break from shooting the film. The screenplay was written by Chetan Anand, his wife Uma Anand, and the youngest Anand brother, Vijay. This and other asides were part of a “stage documentary” titled Anand Hi Anand by actor-playwright Sohaila Kapur on her uncles’ lives at a programme recently at the city’s Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

“Chetan turned the streets of Bombay into a studio, mounting the camera on the bonnet of a taxi and shooting on the move!” recalls Kapur, niece of the Anand brothers. “The main actors took no money, and Taxi Driver went on to become a huge box-office success.” The film was produced under Navketan Films, the production house founded by Chetan and Dev.

However, Taxi Driver was not the only memorable project. Kapur adds, “The making of Guide had as many twists as its story.” When Dev Anand wanted to step into international cinema, he picked up R.K. Narayan’s novel The Guide. He even reached out to Nobel Prize-winning writer Pearl S. Buck for the adaptation. The idea was to release the film in both Hindi and English. “The Hindi version was directed by Chetan Anand, and the English by American director Tad Danielewski. But clashes arose between the American director and Chetan. Finally, it was decided that two separate versions would be made–one in English and one in Hindi.”

During the delays, Chetan went on to make Haqeeqat (1964), which received appreciation from the then Chief Minister of Punjab, Pratap Singh Kairon.

Additionally, while talking about her distinctive form of theatre that mixes narration, monologues, archival footage, and live music, Kapur remarks, “People say I’ve invented a new format. Maybe. But for me it was organic. It started with simple storytelling. But how can you speak about filmmakers without showing clips and music from their films? It all fell into place naturally.”