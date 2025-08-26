22-year-old arrested for stalking and harassing minor girl in Delhi’s Paharganj

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a minor girl and making inappropriate gestures towards her in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified through CCTV footage and local intelligence.
The man, identified as Shadab Khan, is a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
The incident occurred on August 24 when the accused allegedly made inappropriate gestures at the victim while she was returning from the market. A complaint was subsequently filed at Paharganj police station on Sunday.
According to a senior police officer, the complainant stated that she and her sister had gone to a shop to purchase some items when an unknown man began following them. Upon returning home, she noticed the same individual had followed them up to the nearby chowk and was making inappropriate eye gestures.
Later, when her father sent her back to the shop, she noticed the same man still loitering at the chowk and continuing his harassing behaviour. She immediately informed her father, who approached the police and lodged a formal complaint, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Nidhin Valsan.
Based on her statement, a case was registered under Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Police launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage, conducting local enquiries, and using technical surveillance. Within 12 hours, the accused was successfully identified and arrested, the DCP added.