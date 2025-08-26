22-year-old arrested for stalking and harassing minor girl in Delhi’s Paharganj

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a minor girl and making inappropriate gestures towards her in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, police said on Tuesday. The accused was identified through CCTV footage and local intelligence.

The man, identified as Shadab Khan, is a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on August 24 when the accused allegedly made inappropriate gestures at the victim while she was returning from the market. A complaint was subsequently filed at Paharganj police station on Sunday.

According to a senior police officer, the complainant stated that she and her sister had gone to a shop to purchase some items when an unknown man began following them. Upon returning home, she noticed the same individual had followed them up to the nearby chowk and was making inappropriate eye gestures.