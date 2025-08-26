AISA moves Delhi HC against Rs 1L bond for DU elections

NEW DELHI: The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has moved the Delhi High Court against Delhi University’s decision to mandate Rs 1 lakh bond for candidates contesting in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections. The petition was filed earlier this week and is scheduled to be heard by the court on Tuesday.

Announcing the move at a press conference held at Meena Bagh, AISA leaders termed the bond provision “undemocratic, exclusionary and discriminatory,” claiming it violates the spirit of student democracy.

Anjali, an AISA activist from DU argued that the rule effectively sidelines large sections of students.

“In this regime, the attack on student unions is not new. Hiding behind the language of curbing money and muscle power, the University has imposed conditions that alienate students from middle-class and marginalised backgrounds. As a woman from a village in Gaya, Bihar, I know firsthand how exclusionary such measures are. If contesting elections requires a one-lakh bond, voices like mine are pushed out even before the process begins,” she said.

Abhishek Kumar, a student of Hindu College, echoed the concern. “My father came to Delhi as a labourer and later joined the CRPF. With such a background, I see how vital it is to fight for accessibility and social justice. The spirit of DUSU must ensure free expression, not limit participation to those with deep pockets,” he said.

In its plea, AISA contended that the bond provision contravenes the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations, which emphasise minimal expenditure and accessibility in student union elections.