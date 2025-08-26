CBSE to host offline parenting workshops for student well-being

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education will host a series of offline parenting workshops from September 4 to September 18, 2025, aimed at strengthening the partnership between parents and schools in promoting students’ overall well-being. These workshops build upon the CBSE Parenting Calendar 2025–26, launched earlier this year and follow orientation sessions held in May and June.

The workshops will be conducted at selected CBSE-affiliated schools in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Siliguri, Ludhiana, and Indore. Each session will run from 10 am to 2 pm, with participants required to report by 9:30 am. Seats are limited and registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis through links provided in the circular. Selected participants will receive confirmation emails prior to the workshop.

These interactive sessions aim to provide parents with practical strategies to address the academic, social, and emotional needs of their children. Key areas of focus include promoting positive parenting practices, fostering digital well-being, building resilience, and creating supportive learning environments both at home and in school.

The workshops also offer a platform for shared learning and collaboration between parents, principals, and counsellors, helping schools implement the Parenting Calendar effectively. By engaging parents directly, CBSE seeks to encourage active participation in students’ holistic development and equip families with tools to navigate contemporary educational and social challenges.

In March this year, CBSE launched the Parenting Calendar 2025-26, a step towards strengthening parent-teacher partnerships for holistic student well-being.

The official circular had stated, “Parenting plays a crucial role in shaping a child’s emotional, social, and academic development. While schools provide knowledge and skills essential for growth, the home environment lays the foundation for resilience, creativity, and critical thinking. A strong collaboration between parents and educators fosters an environment where children can explore their potential and thrive holistically.”