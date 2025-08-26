Debate bedrock of democracy: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Legislatures are not merely buildings of brick and stone; they are living institutions that embody the voice, aspirations, and democratic spirit of the people,” said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, while addressing the All India Speakers’ Conference 2025 at the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Recalling the rich history of the Assembly, Birla observed that this chamber once echoed with the voices of freedom fighters and national leaders such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, and Tej Bahadur Sapru. Their spirited debates and sacrifices transformed the Assembly into a sanctum of India’s democratic aspirations. He underlined that traditions of free expression, robust debate, and fearless representation are the bedrock of Indian democracy, and it is the responsibility of the presiding officers to preserve these values with dignity and fairness.

He further stressed that legislatures today must meet citizens’ expectations by ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in law-making, reminding them that freedom of expression must always be exercised responsibly and within parliamentary propriety.

Union Minister of Housing Manohar Lal Khattar underlined the historic significance of the Assembly, noting that Vithalbhai Patel’s leadership laid down values of impartiality and accountability which remain relevant even today. He emphasised that while governments may change, the duty of presiding officers to uphold decorum, fairness, and dignity is unchanging.

Khattar also highlighted the transformative role of technology, IT systems, and artificial intelligence in governance. At the same time, he cautioned against the risks of misuse, including cybercrime, and urged for responsible application of technology to strengthen public trust.

He reiterated that the essence of democracy lies in transparency, accountability, and service to the people, calling upon legislators to embrace modern tools with wisdom and responsibility, ensuring that institutions remain not just seats of power but true temples of public trust.

On the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the foundation of India’s democracy lies in sacrifice and struggle, and that the foremost duty of every people’s representative must be to the nation. She emphasised that while diversity of opinion is the lifeblood of democracy, in matters of public welfare and national interest, all political parties must stand united.

The CM observed that the conference provided Speakers and Deputy Speakers from across the country an opportunity to reaffirm their duty and commitment and described the participation of women Speakers and Deputy Speakers as particularly inspiring.