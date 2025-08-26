Neighbours clash over parking in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar, two arrested

NEW DELHI: A parking dispute between neighbours in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar area turned violent, leaving two men injured, police said on Monday. The incident took place on August 20 around 9:30 pm and an FIR has been registered, they said.

According to a senior police officer, the dispute began when the complainant Ramit Malhotra, a manager at a private bank, and his wife, Ishita Khullar, asked Wazir Singh, a resident of the third floor, to move his “incorrectly” parked vehicle. After a brief exchange of words, Wazir complied, but the situation escalated when his son, Sahaj Singh, arrived and began arguing with Malhotra. This led to a physical altercation, said police.

Sahaj then called in his associates, Amandeep (32), Hashmeet (27), and Sachin, who further intensified the confrontation. The fight resulted in injuries to Malhotra and his neighbour, Sandeep, while the accused also sustained minor injuries and received treatment at DDU Hospital.

A case has been registered at Rajouri Garden police station and further investigation is going on, police said. The dispute began when the complainant asked accused to move his vehicle.